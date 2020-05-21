Memorial Day Weekend Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms Possible

What to Know Thursday will be mostly sunny, but still on the cool side for May

It becomes milder on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon showers

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday, but dry and pleasant weather returns for the rest of Memorial Day Weekend

The tri-state will see some showers and possibly thunderstorms and we head into Memorial Day weekend.

Despite the chilly start, Thursday will turn out to be a bright and beautiful day, featuring plenty of sunshine, lighter winds, and highs peaking in the mid to upper 60s in and around the city. While inland areas could see temperatures rise near 70 degrees in the after, onshore flow will continue to keep areas near the coast cooler, with highs only reaching into the upper 50s at best.

Clouds will move back in overnight leading into tomorrow, but conditions will remain dry before showers move in during the afternoon and evening.

Memorial Day weekend will start off rather damp and unsettled on Saturday with more showers and storms, but at least the rest of the holiday weekend will stay dry and pleasant with highs back in the low 70s.