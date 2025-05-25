Memorial Day weekend forecast: Temperatures continue to improve for Monday

It's been a soggy May, no doubt, and most days leading up to Memorial Day weekend were no different. But will it clear up in time for some outdoor cookouts on Monday?

Sunday will feature temperatures staying in the 60s once again, making for a pleasant day overall, though far from beach weather. These cooler temperatures come with a strong breeze, especially on Long Island. If you plan on attending the Jones Beach air show, it would be a good idea to take a light jacket or sweater.

If your plans include seeing the Mets taken on the Dodgers at Citi Field, or a trip to MetLife Stadium for a Beyoncé concert, Sunday night is a winner, even a touch better than Saturday. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s, dipping nearly into 50s by the time the game and concert end. That’s a little cool, but nothing an extra layer (or some dancing) can’t solve. And most importantly: it will be rain-free.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

While overall solid weather for Sunday, it still be be a bit below typical highs for this time of year. Normal late-May high temperatures in the tri-state are in the low to mid-70s. We were a good 10-15 degrees below that heading into the weekend, making it more of an April feel for much of the weekend.

The good news: The slight warmup trend we see on Sunday will continue Monday. A few pesky showers may roll through in the afternoon, but overall it will be a better day than Friday or Saturday.

For Memorial Day, New York City will enjoy sunshine and temperatures finally back in the 70s.

It will be the nicest day of the weekend. Any outdoor barbeques are in great shape; it’ll be partly sunny and comfortably warm – a lovely day to be outside, no matter what you have planned.

Temperatures at area beaches will be a little cooler, so don’t expect a summery weekend if you’re headed that way. The water temperature is hovering in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, which tends to depress the air temperature along the immediate coast.

The forecast is far from terrible, especially if you want to go for a walk along the beach or on the boardwalk. If you are hoping for sunbathing and swimming, though, we are not quite there yet.

Despite cool temperatures, the one thing this Memorial Day Weekend has going for it is the dry skies. Historically, we have had rotten luck when it comes to Memorial Day Weekend rain, so this will be a nice change.

Looking back, we’ve had measurable rain on all but two of the last 10 holiday weekends. While we can’t completely rule out an isolated shower or sprinkle coming through, most of us will manage to make it through the weekend unscathed. That alone makes it a pretty decent forecast, even if our “start of summer” is going to feel a lot more like a continuation of spring.