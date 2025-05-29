May forecast ends with, you guessed it, more rain

Despite squeezing in a dry start to the week, Wednesday delivered yet another round of soggy weather to the Tri-State. And we will hold onto the wet weather and dreary skies through the end of the month, closing out May on a fittingly soggy note.

May has been dominated by gray and rainy skies. While not record breaking, we have already tallied over 6 inches of rain in Central Park this month, over two inches above normal. And we’re not done. Before the month is over, parts of our area could pick up another one to two inches or more, which would place us in the top ten wettest Mays on record in the city.

After a misty start, Thursday finishes dry but cloudy. If we’re lucky we may get a quick peek of sunshine late in the day.

But our reprieve from the wet weather is short lived; we’re tracking more rain for Friday. Keep an umbrella and raincoat on hand. It won’t be raining steadily, and what does fall will be relatively light, but there is a slight chance for a spot shower at any point in the day. It’ll be more of a nuisance than a hindrance and the evening commute should be largely unaffected.

Not until late Friday night do widespread showers return. This heavier rain will continue overnight into Saturday morning, with isolated, embedded thunderstorms possible. If you were hoping for an early morning run on Saturday, consider a treadmill at the gym instead of an outdoor run.

There will be a brief lull in the rain late-morning into mid-day. If you need to run errands, this would be a decent window to try to get those done, because there’s another round of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

On Saturday, isolated severe weather is possible, especially in South Jersey. Damaging wind gusts and even small to medium sized hail will be the main threats. Pockets of heavy rain could also lead to minor, localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

Skies finally dry out late Saturday night and we are in for a much nicer Sunday as we officially welcome the month of June and the start of meteorological summer. Sunday will be a little cool, but it doesn’t take long for meteorological summer to live up to its name. We’re tracking a run of days in the 80s by the middle of next week, along with an extended stretch of drier skies.