Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in Florida; See County List Here

Ian is expected to hit Florida as a category 3 or 4 hurricane within the next day or so, inundating parts of the state with up to 10-foot storm surges and tearing down power lines and homes with triple-digit sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. At least 2 million people are being ordered -- or told it's a good idea -- to leave their homes.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for a swath of Sunshine state counties, and voluntary evacuations are in effect for others. Here's a county-by-county breakdown as of mid-morning Tuesday. You can also search your address here to find out which designated evacuation zone you are in. Get more on Ian's track.

Mandatory Evacuation Orders by County

These are the counties under at least partial mandatory evacuation orders.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Charlotte County: Charlotte County Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders for residents in Zone A. This includes those living on the barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key, as well as residents in any zone living in mobile homes and trailers. Check zone.

Charlotte County Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders for residents in Zone A. This includes those living on the barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key, as well as residents in any zone living in mobile homes and trailers. Check zone. Hernando County: Mandatory Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which include evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included. Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure.

Mandatory Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which include evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included. Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure. Hillsborough County: Zone A (200,000 people) is under a mandatory evacuation notice. Zone B (90,000) is under a voluntary evacuation notice. Those living in mobile and manufactured homes are encouraged to leave.

Zone A (200,000 people) is under a mandatory evacuation notice. Zone B (90,000) is under a voluntary evacuation notice. Those living in mobile and manufactured homes are encouraged to leave. Lee County: Lee County has issued evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. The evacuation area includes all of Zone A, which generally includes islands and coastal areas, and Zone B south of Veterans Parkway.

Lee County has issued evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. The evacuation area includes all of Zone A, which generally includes islands and coastal areas, and Zone B south of Veterans Parkway. Levy County: Coastal Communities, RV Parks, Mobile Homes and low-lying areas

Coastal Communities, RV Parks, Mobile Homes and low-lying areas Manatee County: Zones A and B are under mandatory evacuation orders. Evacuation is recommended for Zone C

Zones A and B are under mandatory evacuation orders. Evacuation is recommended for Zone C Pasco County: Evacuations ordered in Zone A or for anyone who lives in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco. Anyone who lives in evacuation zones B or C is advised to leave

Evacuations ordered in Zone A or for anyone who lives in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco. Anyone who lives in evacuation zones B or C is advised to leave Pinellas County: All residents in evacuation zones A, B and C, including all mobile home residents. All residential healthcare facilities will be under mandatory evacuation orders as well.

All residents in evacuation zones A, B and C, including all mobile home residents. All residential healthcare facilities will be under mandatory evacuation orders as well. Sarasota County: Evacuation Level A, all mobile homes and mobile home parks, RVs and boats. More details here

Florida Counties Where Evacuations Are Advised

Voluntary evacuations are underway in the following counties.

Take a look at the footage captured from the International Space Station of Hurricane Ian in the western Caribbean Sea.