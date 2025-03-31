What to Know Severe storms could bring powerful wind gusts, large hail, isolated flooding and even the possibility of an isolated tornado Monday night

The storms will start popping up west and northwest of NYC in the late afternoon, possibly producing heavy rain

The weather won't hit the NYC area until after the evening commute, but travel could be dangerous during the heavy downpours and strong wind gusts

A line of strong to severe storms is set to hit the tri-state area Monday night. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, isolated flooding and even an isolated tornado are all possible.

The timing could make the evening commute a tricky one. Storms could start popping up west and northwest of New York City in the late afternoon, possibly producing heavy rain and gusty winds.

Fortunately for commuters, the heaviest and most widespread storms won't move in until after the peak of the evening rush, with the main event pushing in around dinner time. Wind gusts could exceed 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail is also possible.

Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here, or follow along below for latest updates on the storms: