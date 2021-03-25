Storm Team 4

Lightning, Storms Possible Throughout Tri-State Before Record-High Temps Friday

Possible record-high temperatures Friday will be accompanied by powerful winds with gusts of 40-50 mph

What to Know

  • A Dense Fog Advisory has already been issued for much of New Jersey on Thursday morning
  • The same storm system that will be causing severe weather in the U.S. southeast threatens to bring thunder and lightning to the tri-state region through midday on Friday
The first thunderstorm in weeks is on tap for the tri-state area ahead of a record-high temperature day.

Thick fog has moved in to replace the rain and a Dense Fog Advisory has already been issued for much of New Jersey. While most of Thursday will be warm with clear skies, scattered showers and thunderstorms move in late Thursday night into Friday morning, Storm Team 4 says.

The same storm system that will be causing severe weather in the U.S. southeast threatens to bring thunder and lightning to the tri-state region through midday on Friday. Then things warm up even more, and Central Park could break a 1922 record of 76 degrees.

Unfortunately, warmer temperatures will be accompanied by powerful winds with gusts of 40-50 mph.

We get a short break from the much-needed showers on Saturday but the rain returns on Sunday as temperatures drop back to low 60s.

