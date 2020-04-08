Lightning, Hail Possible as Thunderstorms Bring Rain, Destructive Winds to Tri-State

The tri-state area could be hit with a few thunderstorms before the sunrises on Wednesday as a cold front moves into the region, also bringing with it some strong winds and chance of lightning and hail.

Showers become more numerous after midnight as low pressure slides along a front over the area, Storm Team 4 says. Isolated thunderstorms may develop, with heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds. Most of the showers and storms will exit the area by sunrise with just lingering light showers remaining through the first half of Wednesday, then drying out during the afternoon.

Temperatures will still be on the mild side around 60 degrees on Wednesday.

Another cold front then moves in Thursday, bringing more rain and a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some snow is even possible far north and west of New York City. The mercury is expected to drop down to around 55 degrees.

Winds increase to 40-50 mph with colder temperatures on Friday. Highs are expected to be about 50 degrees.