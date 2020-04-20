Lightning, Hail Possible Around Tri-State as Thunderstorms Return Tuesday

The storm system that’s brought tornado warnings through the southeast will largely miss the tri-state as it moves northeast Monday but another cold front is expected to trigger some strong storms with damaging winds on Tuesday.

Monday will be cloudy and mild, with highs in upper 50s, but it's mostly dry and any passing showers will be down in the shores. The real trouble comes Tuesday afternoon as thunderstorms move in, bringing the possibility of lightning and hail, Storm Team 4 says.

The severe weather should move out by the evening hours and the skies will clear once again for a chilly and windy evening.

As a result, Wednesday morning is expected to be freezing, with temps near record lows and wind chills in the teens and 20s.