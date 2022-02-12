It Was 60 Degrees Saturday … and Sunday It Snows

Sweater? Jacket? Sneakers? Boots? Brunch outside? Brunch inside?

It's hard to live in New York City this weekend, with warm and sunny temperatures Saturday and biting cold and snow on tap for Sunday.

It was warm enough that some spots like JFK actually reported record-high temperatures (61 degrees) for the date. But Storm Team 4 says a cold front will sweep through Saturday tonight and send temperatures crashing back down.

Light snow will develop after midnight and bring 1-3” to the tri-state by noon Sunday. After such a warm day today, a lot of snow will melt when it hits roads, but should stick to grass.

New York City should see about an inch, with points west getting less and points east getting a bit more. (With all that snow and cold, it might be a good idea to stay home Sunday and watch TV -- say, for example, the Super Bowl on WNBC, with pregame coverage starting at 1 p.m.)

After the snow it gets bitterly cold Monday morning, and then a warmup begins. By Thursday, highs look to top 60 degrees again, before another crash back into the 30s for next weekend.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Check out the latest conditions with our exclusive StormTracker 4 radar below.