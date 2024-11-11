It finally rained over the weekend, but when will see rain again in the tri-state? Sadly, not soon

We finally got some measurable rain in the tri-state Sunday night, but it’s just not enough to alleviate our ongoing drought and wildfire threat.

After an unprecedented dry stretch for much of the area, rainfall totals Sunday night were below a half inch area-wide and for most locations, below a quarter of an inch. And, unfortunately, there is no real chance for rain in the next week.

Current rainfall deficits this fall stand at nearly eight inches in most areas. It’s going to take a lot more rain than Sunday night’s to put an end to our worsening drought.

And with drought comes wildfires. Monday’s fire danger is relatively low because the ground is slightly damp from recent light rain, but also because humidity levels are elevated. But that changes Tuesday.

By Tuesday the ground will be back to extremely dry. We’ll have relative humidity levels in the 30 percent range and winds gusting to 30 miles per hour. It’s all a recipe for fires to start easily and spreading quickly. These conditions will persist for most of the week ahead.

Note that the wind will be from the northwest, so inland fires in northern New Jersey will blow smoke over the NYC metro area and Jersey Shore. Don’t be surprised if you smell smoke from time to time this week as current fires burn and new ones flare up.

To help prevent fires from starting, do not burn anything outside. Safely dispose of cigarette butts. It doesn’t take much to spark a fire.