Storm Team 4

It finally rained over the weekend, but when will see rain again in the tri-state? Sadly, not soon

It finally rained over the weekend, but when is our next chance for rain?

By Eric Braate | Storm Team 4

We finally got some measurable rain in the tri-state Sunday night, but it’s just not enough to alleviate our ongoing drought and wildfire threat.

After an unprecedented dry stretch for much of the area, rainfall totals Sunday night were below a half inch area-wide and for most locations, below a quarter of an inch.  And, unfortunately, there is no real chance for rain in the next week.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Current rainfall deficits this fall stand at nearly eight inches in most areas.  It’s going to take a lot more rain than Sunday night’s to put an end to our worsening drought.

And with drought comes wildfires.  Monday’s fire danger is relatively low because the ground is slightly damp from recent light rain, but also because humidity levels are elevated.  But that changes Tuesday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

By Tuesday the ground will be back to extremely dry.  We’ll have relative humidity levels in the 30 percent range and winds gusting to 30 miles per hour.  It’s all a recipe for fires to start easily and spreading quickly.  These conditions will persist for most of the week ahead.

Note that the wind will be from the northwest, so inland fires in northern New Jersey will blow smoke over the NYC metro area and Jersey Shore.  Don’t be surprised if you smell smoke from time to time this week as current fires burn and new ones flare up.

To help prevent fires from starting, do not burn anything outside.  Safely dispose of cigarette butts.  It doesn’t take much to spark a fire.

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us