Hurricane Milton evacuations: Florida counties warn residents to leave before storm

Hurricane Milton continued its march toward Florida on Tuesday, and while it has weakened slightly, it still looks to be a very dangerous storm that could bring deadly storm surge and winds in excess of 125 mph to the Gulf Coast of the state.

Unlike Helene, this hurricane is on a path toward population centers in Florida, threatening to bring a 12-foot storm surge to Tampa Bay — setting the stage for potential mass evacuations.

More than 50 of Florida's counties are under states of emergency.

Track the latest evacuation orders of residents from the state here:

Mandatory evacuation zones

Charlotte County: Charlotte County Emergency Management has issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in Red Zone-A and Orange Zone-B. The evacuation also includes residents in any zone living in mobile and manufactured homes.

Citrus County: Mandatory Evacuation started at 8 a.m. Tuesday for anyone in Citrus County residing in campers, tents, mobile homes, manufactured homes, or any structure not capable of withstanding sustained winds of up to 110MPH.

Hernando County: Mandatory Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide, are included.

Hillsborough County: Hillsborough County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Evacuation Zones A and B, and for all mobile homes and manufactured housing throughout the county.

Lee County: Lee County has issued mandatory evacuation orders for Zones A and B. If you live in these zones, finalize your emergency plans and leave as soon as you can to get to safety. You should be in a safe place by Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the evening.

Levy County: A mandatory evacuation is in effect for Levy county for the following: All mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicle parks, coastal communities, low lying areas to include everything west of US 19 for all of Levy county

Manatee County: Evacuations of all persons in Level A, B, and C — and all residents or visitors in RVs or Mobile Homes — ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Marion County: Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for those living in mobile homes, RVs, modular-type homes, and site-built homes constructed before 1994 within Marion County.

Pasco County: A mandatory evacuation was issued for Zone C in Pasco County. Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected to impact Pasco County later this week. The evacuation order applies to those who: live in Evacuation Zone A, B or C; live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco; live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding; live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall; are in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards

Pinellas County: Pinellas County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for everyone in Zone A, B and C, and all mobile homes. Earlier the County announced evacuations for special needs residents and residential health care facilities in these zones.

Sarasota County: Sarasota County has extended its mandatory evacuation order to Level C. It now applies to anyone in Levels A, B, C, plus manufactured communities or a mobile or boat home.

St. Johns County: Starting Tuesday, all persons living in licensed facilities, assisted living facilities, nursing home facilities, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the following portions and elements of St. Johns County have been ordered to evacuate: All of Evacuation Zone A and B, as well as parts of F south of State Road 206. Starting 8 a.m. Wednesday, all persons living in assisted living facilities in the following portions and elements of St. Johns County must evacuate: All of Evacuation Zone A and B, as well as parts of F south of State Road 206; and all living in or on a boat, mobile home, recreational vehicle, camper or other similar conveyance.

Volisia County: A mandatory evacuation order has been enacted started 8 a.m. Wednesday for all areas east of the intracoastal waterway, those residing in manufactured and mobile homes, low-lying and flood-prone areas, and campsites and RV recreational parks.

Voluntary/information

Clay County: No mandatory evacuation orders at this time, but those living in low-lying areas, flood prone areas, and along Black Creek or the St. Johns River, are strongly encouraged to relocate.

Collier County: A Voluntary Precautionary Evacuation is effective immediately for all residents in Collier County in Zones A and B (west of Airport Pulling Road and south of US-41 Tamiami Trail E). This includes mobile home residents and locations with a history of storm flooding. The Voluntary Precautionary Evacuation includes the City of Marco Island, Everglades City, Goodland, Chokoloskee, and the City of Naples.

Desoto County: Evacuations of Zones A (Red) and B (Orange), to include all residents living in mobile and manufactured homes, and those living in low-lying or flood prone areas.

Dixie County: Voluntary evacuation order in preparation of Hurricane Milton. Evacuations began at 2 pm Tuesday for the following: All coastal communities including Suwannee, Horseshoe Beach, Jena and the immediate surrounding areas; mobile homes and manufactured homes throughout the county; recreational vehicles county wide

Glades County: Voluntary evacuation for mobile homes, RV parks and low-lying areas starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Hardee County: Emergency Management is recommending that residents in low-lying areas, mobile homes, recreational vehicles and unsafe structures to begin evacuation as soon as possible.

Miami-Dade County: The county announced the opening of an evacuation center for residents of mobile home parks who are voluntarily evacuating. The E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion, located at 10901 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165, is a pet-friendly evacuation center for mobile home residents who wish to relocate.

Putnam County: Due to high river concerns, there has been a recommended evacuation for Zones F and A.

Okeechobee County: A voluntary evacuation will be issued on Tuesday 10/8/24 at 5:00 p.m. for all low-lying areas and mobile homes.

Sumter County: For residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas, or with special needs, it is strongly recommended they consider evacuating or moving to a shelter when they open.

Union County: Voluntary

For the latest information, visit this website.