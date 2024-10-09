More Florida counties urge evacuations ahead of Hurricane Milton; see latest orders here

Hurricane Milton continues its march toward Florida on Wednesday, and while it has weakened slightly, it still looks to be a very dangerous storm that could bring deadly storm surge and winds above 125 mph to the state's Gulf Coast.

Unlike Helene, this hurricane is on a path toward population centers, threatening to bring a 12-foot storm surge to Tampa Bay and higher surges elsewhere — triggering mass evacuations. Officials say residents who choose to stay will likely lose their lives. And time is running out to leave.

More than 50 of Florida's counties are under states of emergency. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 145 mph Wednesday, maintaining its category 4 strength, the National Hurricane Center said.

Track the latest evacuation orders of residents from the state here:

Mandatory evacuation zones

Charlotte County: Charlotte County Emergency Management has issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in Red Zone-A and Orange Zone-B. The evacuation also includes residents in any zone living in mobile and manufactured homes.

Citrus County: Mandatory Evacuation started at 8 a.m. Tuesday for anyone in Citrus County residing in campers, tents, mobile homes, manufactured homes, or any structure not capable of withstanding sustained winds of up to 110MPH.

Collier County: Mandatory

Hernando County: Mandatory Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide, are included.

Hillsborough County: Hillsborough County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Evacuation Zones A and B, and for all mobile homes and manufactured housing throughout the county.

Lee County: Lee County has issued mandatory evacuation orders for Zones A and B. If you live in these zones, finalize your emergency plans and leave as soon as you can to get to safety. You should be in a safe place by Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the evening.

Levy County: A mandatory evacuation is in effect for Levy county for the following: All mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicle parks, coastal communities, low lying areas to include everything west of US 19 for all of Levy county

Manatee County: Evacuations of all persons in Level A, B, and C — and all residents or visitors in RVs or Mobile Homes — ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Marion County: Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for those living in mobile homes, RVs, modular-type homes, and site-built homes constructed before 1994 within Marion County.

Pasco County: A mandatory evacuation was issued for Zone C in Pasco County. Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected to impact Pasco County later this week. The evacuation order applies to those who: live in Evacuation Zone A, B or C; live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco; live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding; live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall; are in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards

Pinellas County: Pinellas County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for everyone in Zone A, B and C, and all mobile homes. Earlier the County announced evacuations for special needs residents and residential health care facilities in these zones.

Sarasota County: Sarasota County has extended its mandatory evacuation order to Level C. It now applies to anyone in Levels A, B, C, plus manufactured communities or a mobile or boat home.

St. Johns County: Starting Tuesday, all persons living in licensed facilities, assisted living facilities, nursing home facilities, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the following portions and elements of St. Johns County have been ordered to evacuate: All of Evacuation Zone A and B, as well as parts of F south of State Road 206. Starting 8 a.m. Wednesday, all persons living in assisted living facilities in the following portions and elements of St. Johns County must evacuate: All of Evacuation Zone A and B, as well as parts of F south of State Road 206; and all living in or on a boat, mobile home, recreational vehicle, camper or other similar conveyance.

Volisia County: A mandatory evacuation order has been enacted started 8 a.m. Wednesday for all areas east of the intracoastal waterway, those residing in manufactured and mobile homes, low-lying and flood-prone areas, and campsites and RV recreational parks.

Voluntary/information

Clay County: No mandatory evacuation orders at this time, but those living in low-lying areas, flood prone areas, and along Black Creek or the St. Johns River, are strongly encouraged to relocate.

Desoto County: Evacuations of Zones A (Red) and B (Orange), to include all residents living in mobile and manufactured homes, and those living in low-lying or flood prone areas.

Dixie County: Voluntary evacuation order in preparation of Hurricane Milton. Evacuations began at 2 pm Tuesday for the following: All coastal communities including Suwannee, Horseshoe Beach, Jena and the immediate surrounding areas; mobile homes and manufactured homes throughout the county; recreational vehicles county wide

Duval County: Currently there are no mandatory evacuations for Duval County. Residents in manufactured homes, older homes, low-lying areas or areas with a heavy tree canopy are particularly vulnerable to flooding.

Flagler County: Effective at 8AM on Wednesday, October 9th a Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for the following areas: Residents living in Mobile Homes and RV’s Countywide The following Coastal / Island Communities The entire island from the St Johns County Line to the Volusia County Line Marineland through Flagler Beach Mainland Communities Only the following communities South of SR-100 (Moody Blvd) Neighborhoods off John Anderson Hwy Neighborhoods off Palm Dr Bulow RV Park & Homes, off Old Kings Rd Polo Club West / Sweetbottom Plantation properties along Lexington Court / Ashland Way and that back up to the Bulow Creek Only the following communities between SR-100 (Moody Blvd) and Palm Coast Pkwy Neighborhoods off Lambert Ave In Marina Del Palm the properties along the Intracoastal Waterway / basin In Palm Coast Plantation: Properties off South / North Riverwalk Drive Only the following communities North of Palm Coast Pkwy Properties within Princess Place

Gilchrist County: Voluntary evacuation for mobile homes, RV parks and low-lying areas.

Glades County: Voluntary evacuation for mobile homes, RV parks and low-lying areas starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Hardee County: Emergency Management is recommending that residents in low-lying areas, mobile homes, recreational vehicles and unsafe structures to begin evacuation as soon as possible.

Highlands County: Starting at 8 A.M. WEDNESDAY, a voluntary evacuation order will go into effect for all residents of mobile home parks, RV parks and anyone living in low-lying areas.

Lake County: Due to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Milton, Lake County has issued a Voluntary Evacuation Order for residents living in manufactured homes, RVs, mobile homes, and low-lying or flood-prone areas.

Miami-Dade County: The county announced the opening of an evacuation center for residents of mobile home parks who are voluntarily evacuating. The E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion, located at 10901 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165, is a pet-friendly evacuation center for mobile home residents who wish to relocate.

Nassau County: Nassau County is forecast to be impacted by flooding rainfall, and storm surge of 3-5 feet above normal as the storm crosses the Florida peninsula and moves away from our coast Wednesday and Thursday. In preparation, we are strongly encouraging residents who reside in the following areas to relocate to safer locations: Zone A, Zone D, Beachfront, intracoastal and marshfront areas, Low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Putnam County: Due to high river concerns, there has been a recommended evacuation for Zones F and A.

Okeechobee County: A voluntary evacuation will be issued on Tuesday 10/8/24 at 5:00 p.m. for all low-lying areas and mobile homes.

Sumter County: For residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas, or with special needs, it is strongly recommended they consider evacuating or moving to a shelter when they open.

Union County: Voluntary

For the latest information, visit this website.