Hurricane Ian Death Toll Apparently at 2 Already, Governor Says

The death toll from Hurricane Ian appears to be at least two already, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday, with a massive rescue effort underway to retrieve more people.

DeSantis told a news conference there were two deaths that were presumed to be related to Ian, but still not officially confirmed.

“You’re looking at a storm that has changed the character of a significant part of our state,” DeSantis said. “This is going to require years of effort to rebuild."

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told Good Morning America earlier Thursday that the region was devastated by the storm and that he believed there to be hundreds of fatalities. Lee County includes Fort Myers, Sanibel and Cape Coral.

DeSantis stresses that Marceno's estimate is not confirmed, and may be based on 911 calls during the storm from people seeking a rescue. In the case of Sanibel, the route on and off the island was destroyed by the storm, complicating those efforts.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, more than 2 million utility customers are without power in the state. Both Lee and Charlotte counties are off the grid entirely and will likely need their electrical infrastructure to be completely rebuilt, DeSantis said.

