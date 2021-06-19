Humidity Makes Big Comeback for Father's Day Weekend; Severe T-Storms Possible

The humidity is back and with its return comes the threat of severe thunderstorms late Saturday that could bring damaging winds and hail.

Storm Team 4 says strong to severe thunderstorms could develop around mid-afternoon and continuing through Saturday evening. The threat is not widespread, but anyone hit by storms has the potential to see damaging winds.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Strong to severe storms are possible later this PM & Eve.

Stay weather aware and make sure to download our app for alerts pic.twitter.com/e1UsZtHaaz — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) June 19, 2021

Temperatures will stay with through the weekend with both days hovering around the 90s.

An air quality alert was also issued for Long Island and parts of southern Connecticut through late Saturday night. Children and anyone with respiratory diseases are advised to limit any strenuous outdoor activities.

Temperatures at this hour #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/ju2OPV895u — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) June 19, 2021

Any storm-like conditions that develop throughout the evening are expected to carry over into the early morning hours of Sunday before the day dries out.

Storm Team 4 says Father's Day should stay dry for the first official day of summer.