Storm Team 4

Humidity Makes Big Comeback for Father's Day Weekend; Severe T-Storms Possible

Father's Day, and the first day of summer, should be a dry one

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The humidity is back and with its return comes the threat of severe thunderstorms late Saturday that could bring damaging winds and hail.

Storm Team 4 says strong to severe thunderstorms could develop around mid-afternoon and continuing through Saturday evening. The threat is not widespread, but anyone hit by storms has the potential to see damaging winds.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Temperatures will stay with through the weekend with both days hovering around the 90s.

An air quality alert was also issued for Long Island and parts of southern Connecticut through late Saturday night. Children and anyone with respiratory diseases are advised to limit any strenuous outdoor activities.

Any storm-like conditions that develop throughout the evening are expected to carry over into the early morning hours of Sunday before the day dries out.

Storm Team 4 says Father's Day should stay dry for the first official day of summer.

Local

Broadway 3 hours ago

‘Springsteen on Broadway' Clears Way for AstraZeneca Recipients to Attend Show

Harriet Tubman Jun 18

Harriet Tubman Museum Opens on Juneteenth

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us