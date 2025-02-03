How much snow did we get Sunday?: See town-by-town snow totals

Snow fell across the tri-state on Sunday evening leaving anywhere from a light trace on the ground to several inches, depending on where you live.

Most areas will get into the 40s on Monday leading to melting.

But let's look back at how much snow we got. Connecticut was definitely the "jackpot" area for this storm.

Snow totals around the tri-state for Sunday

Connecticut snow totals

Hamden: 3.7"

North Haven: 3.5"

Shelton: 3.0"

Madison: 2.7"

Bridgeport: 2.5"

Stratford: 2.5"

Fairfield: 2.2"

Danbury: 2.2"

Weston: 2.1"

Norwalk: 2.0"

New Fairfield: 1.8"

New Jersey snow totals

Green Pond: 1.8"

Westwood: 1.6"

New Windsor: 1.4"

Franklin Lakes: 1.2"

Mansfield Township: 1.1"

East Rutherford: 1.0"

Newark: 0.5"

Harrison: 0.5"

New York snow totals from Sunday