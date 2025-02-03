nyc weather

How much snow did we get Sunday?: See town-by-town snow totals

Snow fell across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Sunday evening. So how much did your city end up with?

By Storm Team 4

Snow fell across the tri-state on Sunday evening leaving anywhere from a light trace on the ground to several inches, depending on where you live.

Most areas will get into the 40s on Monday leading to melting.

But let's look back at how much snow we got. Connecticut was definitely the "jackpot" area for this storm.

Snow totals around the tri-state for Sunday

Connecticut snow totals

  • Hamden: 3.7"
  • North Haven: 3.5"
  • Shelton: 3.0"
  • Madison: 2.7"
  • Bridgeport: 2.5"
  • Stratford: 2.5"
  • Fairfield: 2.2"
  • Danbury: 2.2"
  • Weston: 2.1"
  • Norwalk: 2.0"
  • New Fairfield: 1.8"

New Jersey snow totals

  • Green Pond: 1.8"
  • Westwood: 1.6"
  • New Windsor: 1.4"
  • Franklin Lakes: 1.2"
  • Mansfield Township: 1.1"
  • East Rutherford: 1.0"
  • Newark: 0.5"
  • Harrison: 0.5"

New York snow totals from Sunday

  • LaGuardia Airport: 1.2"
  • Eastchester: 1.2"
  • Syosset: 1.1"
  • Huntington Station: 1.0"
  • Central Park: 1.0"
  • JFK Airport: Trace
  • Islip Airport: Trace

