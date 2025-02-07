Weather

How much snow are we getting? Multiple storms loom through next week

Snow totals around New York City are expected to be 2 to 4 inches, with snow totals over 6” in the Hudson Valley.

By Storm Team 4

A winter storm watch has been issued for much of the tri-state area, from New York City through northern New Jersey and Fairfield, Connecticut, ahead of a system expected to dump over 6 inches of snow in the Hudson Valley.

Snow totals around New York City are expected to be between 2 and 4 inches. The watch is in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

When is it going to snow Saturday?

Weather Stories

Weather 16 hours ago

Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of weekend snow in New York

Weather Feb 6

Snow, sleet, ice and rain muck up Thursday commutes as some schools delay start

The snow is slated to move in Saturday night and exit the area early Sunday. The daytime hours on both Saturday and Sunday should be dry.

The timing is perfect for minimizing the impact on travel, as there shouldn’t be many vehicles on the road when the snow is coming down at its heaviest. That said, if your travel plans have you on the move Saturday night, be warned -- roads will be a mess.

The event will begin as all snow. Snowfall rates will pick up and we’ll start to see a changeover from snow to sleet mixed with a little freezing rain along the coast and south of NYC into early Sunday.

Ice accumulations will be light in the tri-state area, but may make untreated roads, sidewalks and driveways extra slick, so take extreme caution as you head out Sunday morning.

Overall, Sunday could be a great day if you love snow and don’t have to travel. Get your sled ready!

Looking ahead, we’ve got a couple more chances for wintry weather later next week, too.

This article tagged under:

Weather
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us