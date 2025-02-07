How much snow are we getting? Multiple storms loom through next week

A winter storm watch has been issued for much of the tri-state area, from New York City through northern New Jersey and Fairfield, Connecticut, ahead of a system expected to dump over 6 inches of snow in the Hudson Valley.

Snow totals around New York City are expected to be between 2 and 4 inches. The watch is in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

.@NWSNewYorkNY Winter Storm Watch for NYC: 7PM on 2/8 -1PM on 2/9. 2 to 4 inches of snow & ice accumulations expected. https://t.co/oBGvYAYGD9. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/oaRGuds2gU. pic.twitter.com/1jbcBotuw4 — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) February 6, 2025

When is it going to snow Saturday?

The snow is slated to move in Saturday night and exit the area early Sunday. The daytime hours on both Saturday and Sunday should be dry.

The timing is perfect for minimizing the impact on travel, as there shouldn’t be many vehicles on the road when the snow is coming down at its heaviest. That said, if your travel plans have you on the move Saturday night, be warned -- roads will be a mess.

The event will begin as all snow. Snowfall rates will pick up and we’ll start to see a changeover from snow to sleet mixed with a little freezing rain along the coast and south of NYC into early Sunday.

Ice accumulations will be light in the tri-state area, but may make untreated roads, sidewalks and driveways extra slick, so take extreme caution as you head out Sunday morning.

Overall, Sunday could be a great day if you love snow and don’t have to travel. Get your sled ready!

Looking ahead, we’ve got a couple more chances for wintry weather later next week, too.