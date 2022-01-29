How Much Snow Have You Gotten So Far? Check Latest Totals Here

The tri-state is dealing with it's strongest winter storm of the year, as a nor'easter bore down on the region starting Friday night. Snowfall picked up overnight, and when factoring in the winds, many were dealing with blizzard-like conditions.

The snow was set to fall at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour during the height of the storm in the morning, but some (especially out further east on Long Island) could see up to 3 inches in an hour. The peak of the storm looked to last from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Travel became difficult if not impossible, as winds whipped the snow around and created dangerous, blinding conditions. Officials urged people to stay home and off the roads if possible.

Long Island was set to see the most snow, with Suffolk County looking at two feet potentially. The rest of Long Island, plus parts of the Jersey Shore and coastal Connecticut, potentially getting up to 18 inches. As much as a foot could get dumped on the city and surrounding areas, while north and west of the city would get lesser amounts.

It may be the weekend, but some schools were already doubting if they would be able to open on Monday. (Check school closings here.)

Most of the snow is likely to taper off throughout Saturday afternoon. Check the latest snow totals in the graphics below as more updates come in:

New York City

Long Island

New Jersey

Connecticut

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

How to Figure Out Your Own Total

If you want to be extra specific and see how much snow you got right outside, the National Weather Service suggests getting out your ruler.

Ideally, you'd want to plan ahead of the snowfall. But if you can find flat surfaces that are in a wind-sheltered area away from tall objects, you can take several measurements to find an average, the NWS said.

See the steps on how to measure and how to report below.

Check out this graphic on the most accurate way to measure snowfall. You can submit any snowfall reports by tweeting at us or going to this link https://t.co/PATwDYVOnH. Please only take a measurement if it is safe to do so! pic.twitter.com/WOjqmrP1D6 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 28, 2022

For the latest searchable snow total breakdowns in the New York metro area click here and for the latest county-level breakdowns click here. You can also check the map below for the latest updates as the National Weather Service updates its totals.