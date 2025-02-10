How much snow are we getting Tuesday?: Next storm eyes the tri-state

Yet another winter storm is eyeing the tri-state as the active weather pattern continues for New York City.

Tuesday night the next storm is set to hit us, but with less accumulation than over the weekend. This storm will start after the Tuesday evening commute before the snow develops.

So how much snow will we end up with this time?

New York snow forecast for Tuesday

Tuesday night snow totals will be lighter the farther north you go, with 1-3” possible from Long Island, the City, and North/Central New Jersey.

New Jersey snow forecast for Tuesday

Ocean County and south will see 3-5” of snow with some locally higher amounts possible. A winter storm watch will go into effect at 1 p.m. on Tuesday for that chance of higher snow totals.

Mixing of sleet and freezing rain is not expected with this round, so all snow.

Fairfield County and the Connecticut shoreline will likely get less than and inch of snow. Same goes for the upper Hudson Valley.

More wintry weather on the way for New York

Quick on the heels of the Tues evening snow, another low ramps up Wednesday night into Thursday. This one should start as snow, transition to a wintry mix, then end as rain on Thursday.

The timing on this one will involve the Wednesday afternoon commute and the morning commute Thursday. We expect generally light accumulations of snow and the icy mix as we see it right now.