After a prolonged stretch of damp, gray days, the sun came out Wednesday for a short-lived appearance. Rain chances are on the rise Thursday afternoon, Thursday evening, and especially Friday.

Scattered showers will dot the landscape Thursday afternoon, especially throughout North Jersey and the Hudson Valley. Some areas north and west of the I-95 corridor will be wet for the evening commute. Near the coast, the weather will be mainly dry until later in the evening.

Steady showers will blanket the tri-state overnight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but we are not expecting any severe weather. Our greatest concern with this system is going to be the heavy rainfall, of which there will be plenty. And coming on the heels of an especially soggy first half of the week, our entire region is under a low to moderate flood risk through Saturday morning.

River levels have risen this week, so it may not take much additional rain to put some of them over their banks. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Ulster and Dutchess counties. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Friday will be a classic washout. Rain will be likely area-wide from morning to evening. If you happen to catch a dry pocket, consider yourself lucky. Make sure you have both the umbrella and rain jacket before heading out the door; you’ll be making good use of them both.

Rain will taper off after dinnertime on Friday. But we will not be completely out of the woods in terms of rainfall until mid-morning on Saturday. Some spotty light showers are possible early in the day, but don’t cancel your outdoor plans. Any wet weather should be of the quick splash-and-dash variety.

In total, expect a general 1 to 3 inches to fall from this system -- a solid soaking on top of the several inches we have already seen this month.

The final push of showers early Saturday is quickly replaced by high pressure. This system will take hold over the tri-state and maintain its influence for the remainder of the weekend.

This will help keep skies dry and temperatures warm for several days, including Sunday, which is set to deliver some picture-perfect weather for Mother’s Day.