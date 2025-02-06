Severe weather

How much ice is New York getting?: Weather forecast for Thursday's ice storm

By Storm Team 4

The Thursday morning commute could be tricky and slow for some drivers in inland areas of the tri-state with the chance of ice accumulation.

A wintry mix will move in after midnight and linger through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off around mid-day. 

The morning commute will be impacted most severely with snow, sleet, ice and eventually rain. Slick streets, bridges, sidewalks, driveways and parking lots could all be slick - especially untreated ones!

So how much ice will we get?

 Up to 0.1” of ice accumulating during the morning commute in inland areas is possible.

Up to 2” of snow is possible, accumulating during the morning commute. Higher snow totals are possible in the Hudson Valley & northwest New Jersey.

Severe weathernyc weather
