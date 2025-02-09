Hour-by-hour winter storm forecast: When will the snow start and end?

Snow will fall across most of the tri-state area Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

A total of 2 to 5 inches are possible in New York City with 5 to 8 inches possible in inland areas north of the five boroughs.

Here's a look at how much snow we could get and when it will likely end.

How much snow will we get in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut?

The forecast range for NYC of 2-5 inches is about right, but we could see a wide range of 1 inch in Staten Island and 5 inches in the north Bronx -- quite a difference across the five boroughs.

The heaviest totals are expected north and east of NYC, 5-8 inches, where the winter storm warning is set.

Hour-by-hour snow timeline: Look at winter weather precipitation

The storm will get going after 7 p.m. in the metro area. Western New Jersey could see some flakes before then but closer to 8 p.m., it will be starting more widespread.

Snow will be steady through the evening with sleet and rain mixing in from south to north. The heaviest is expected to fall between 9 p.m. and midnight. Snowfall rates could approach an inch an hour before midnight.

Storm Team 4 expects snow to change over to a mix around 11 p.m. in New York City. Rain & freezing rain look more likely over New Jersey

This moves through quickly and should be done by sunrise Sunday or shortly thereafter. By mid-Sunday morning, the storm is essentially over with only a few flurries still lingering.