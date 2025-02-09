Weather

Hour-by-hour winter storm forecast: When will the snow start and end?

The storm is expected to start in western New Jersey around 7 p.m. Saturday before spreading wider across New York and Connecticut, and will continue in the tri-state through mid-morning on Sunday

By Matt Brickman

Snow will fall across most of the tri-state area Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

A total of 2 to 5 inches are possible in New York City with 5 to 8 inches possible in inland areas north of the five boroughs.

Here's a look at how much snow we could get and when it will likely end.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

How much snow will we get in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The forecast range for NYC of 2-5 inches is about right, but we could see a wide range of 1 inch in Staten Island and 5 inches in the north Bronx -- quite a difference across the five boroughs.

The heaviest totals are expected north and east of NYC, 5-8 inches, where the winter storm warning is set.

Hour-by-hour snow timeline: Look at winter weather precipitation

Local

Storm Team 4 2 hours ago

Track the snow with interactive StormTracker 4 Radar

Long Island 8 hours ago

Drunk driver sentenced for killing Long Island middle schoolers: ‘it should have been me'

The storm will get going after 7 p.m. in the metro area. Western New Jersey could see some flakes before then but closer to 8 p.m., it will be starting more widespread.

Snow will be steady through the evening with sleet and rain mixing in from south to north. The heaviest is expected to fall between 9 p.m. and midnight. Snowfall rates could approach an inch an hour before midnight.

Storm Team 4 expects snow to change over to a mix around 11 p.m. in New York City. Rain & freezing rain look more likely over New Jersey

This moves through quickly and should be done by sunrise Sunday or shortly thereafter. By mid-Sunday morning, the storm is essentially over with only a few flurries still lingering.

This article tagged under:

Weathernyc weatherExtreme Weather
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us