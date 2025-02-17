High winds through Monday set to bring in cold air to the tri-state

Strong, dangerous winds will usher in below-freezing temperatures to start the workweek across the tri-state.

A high wind warning is in effect through Monday for most areas west of the city with gusts possible up to 60 mph. Meanwhile in New York City, Long Island, Connecticut, the Hudson Valley and Hudson and Bergen counties are under a wind advisory through Monday.

The high winds have the potential to bring down tree limbs & powerlines after all the ice accumulation from freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Monday will also be much colder with temperatures starting in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

Winds back off a bit Tuesday, but it gets even colder with temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits Tuesday morning.

Watching a potential snow storm for Thursday

The next (potential) big storm is Wednesday night into Thursday.

The models have not been in agreement, with some forecasting a big hit in the form of a nor'easter, while others having the storm stay farther to the south or east over the Atlantic.

The models are coming into a closer agreement at this point with New York missing out on the biggest of the forecasts, but we're still four days out and a lot could change.

Temperatures will start to warm back up for the weekend and the following week with a drier forecast ahead once we get through Thursday.