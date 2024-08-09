What is a tornado watch? Here's what you need to know

A tornado watch is an alert to take seriously whenever one is issued. But what exactly is a tornado watch?

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornado development, according to Storm Team 4. When a tornado watch is issued, people should be alert for storms to develop. Know your safe space if a tornado does strike. Be weather aware.

The National Weather Service says a tornado watch is an alert to "be prepared!"

What is a tornado watch?

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch is issued when "Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans, take inventory of your supplies and check your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

If a tornado warning is issued, you need to take action because a tornado has been sighted or has been indicated on weather radar.

When a tornado emergency is sounded, seek shelter immediately, the National Weather Service says.

