More Punishing Rains, Intense Winds Eye Tri-State Friday; Flash Flooding Possible

What to Know A strong low-pressure system will approach from the south and bring with it heavy rain as well as gusty winds on Friday

Downpours are expected to start in the evening and coastal flooding will once again be a problem from Long Island to New Jersey through early morning Saturday

The good news for trick-or-treaters and parade revelers: conditions clear just in time for Halloween on Sunday

Steady, heavy rain is expected to thump the tri-state area yet again Friday, though this system won't be nearly as intense as the gusty nor'easter that dumped more than a month's worth of rain in spots within 24 hours earlier this week.

Most of the day stays chilly and dry with highs in the mid-50s. The rough weather is expected to move in after sunset, threatening thunderstorms and up to 2 inches of additional rain, which could compound flooding issues from earlier in the week.

River flood warnings remain in effect for New Jersey's Morris, Essex and Passaic counties. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

High winds are expected for some as well. A wind advisory has been issued for New York City, with 20-30 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 50 mph expected Friday afternoon into Saturday. Strong winds can cause flying debris, turn unsecured objects into projectiles and cause power outages, the city warned.

Though most of the wet weather moves out after midnight, intermittent showers are expected Saturday, especially north and east of New York City.

Then November begins Monday with sunshine and above-average temps in the 60s, but another cooldown sets in for most of next week.

