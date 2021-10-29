Storm Team 4

More Punishing Rains, Intense Winds Eye Tri-State Friday; Flash Flooding Possible

Downpours are expected to start in the evening on Friday and coastal flooding will once again be a problem from Long Island to New Jersey

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

  • A strong low-pressure system will approach from the south and bring with it heavy rain as well as gusty winds on Friday
  • Downpours are expected to start in the evening and coastal flooding will once again be a problem from Long Island to New Jersey through early morning Saturday
  • The good news for trick-or-treaters and parade revelers: conditions clear just in time for Halloween on Sunday

Steady, heavy rain is expected to thump the tri-state area yet again Friday, though this system won't be nearly as intense as the gusty nor'easter that dumped more than a month's worth of rain in spots within 24 hours earlier this week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Most of the day stays chilly and dry with highs in the mid-50s. The rough weather is expected to move in after sunset, threatening thunderstorms and up to 2 inches of additional rain, which could compound flooding issues from earlier in the week.

River flood warnings remain in effect for New Jersey's Morris, Essex and Passaic counties. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

High winds are expected for some as well. A wind advisory has been issued for New York City, with 20-30 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 50 mph expected Friday afternoon into Saturday. Strong winds can cause flying debris, turn unsecured objects into projectiles and cause power outages, the city warned.

Though most of the wet weather moves out after midnight, intermittent showers are expected Saturday, especially north and east of New York City.

The good news for trick-or-treaters and parade revelers: conditions clear just in time for Halloween on Sunday.

Then November begins Monday with sunshine and above-average temps in the 60s, but another cooldown sets in for most of next week.

nor'easter Oct 26

How Much Rainfall Did the Nor'Easter Drop on the Tri-State Area?

safety during severe weather Sep 1

Caught in Flood Waters? What to Know to Stay Safe Before, During and After a Flood

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us