Heavy Rain Could Ruin Weekend Plans; Freezing Showers Expected for Some

While temperatures around the tri-state will be above average as we head towards the weekend, heavy rain and ice could present a problem for some.

Friday will be another mild day with highs sitting below 50 degrees but clouds are expected to roll in later. Ahead of expected heavy downpours around New York City on Saturday, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of northwestern New Jersey.

The bulk of the passing storm is expected between noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

There's also risk of some freezing rain in Sullivan, Ulster, Orange and Sussex counties. This could lead to difficult and dangerous travel conditions for those with weekend plans.

But the good news is that the region should dry out by Sunday and the next storm system isn't expected until the next weekend.

Temperatures will also stay slightly above average with highs in low to mid 40s throughout the entire workweek.