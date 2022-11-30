Heavy Rain, 50 MPH Wind Gusts Coming to NYC Area — Then Temps Drop for Tree Lighting

Looking for the best view of the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting on Wednesday? It's probably from your couch.

Mother Nature won't be cooperating much in terms of weather as NYC looks to kick off the holiday season, bringing heavy rain and powerful gusty winds in the lead-up to the big reveal — and then temperatures will get chilly, fast.

Rain moves in by late morning on Wednesday, and will be heavy at times through the afternoon. The main rainy period for the city will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This will also be the warmest and windiest period of the day, with temperatures possibly reaching the low 60s — but with wind gusts up to 50 mph likely.

Much of Long Island, Connecticut and along the Jersey Shore can expect the worst of the winds, but gusts will sweep into the city as well.

Once the rain clears in the evening, likely by 7 p.m., temperatures will drop quickly — so the weather will be very different for spectators as it gets close to lighting the tree versus what will be experienced for those waiting early. With the drier air and windy conditions, wind chills will likely fall into the 30s.

After the brief warmup during the day on Wednesday, December arrives with much colder temperatures come Thursday. Winds will also remain elevated. Friday looks chilly as well, then temperatures rise again Saturday as our next round of showers moves in. That warmup will also be brief, and the 40s return on Sunday.