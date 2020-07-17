Scattered T-Storms Possible Friday; Dangerous Heat, Humidity Hit Early Next Week

What to Know Friday will be warmer and muggier than Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and highs in the mid-80s

The humidity dips a bit Saturday, but sunshine and light winds will still drive temperatures into the 90s; it could be the first day of a potential heatwave

Dangerous heat and humidity move in starting Sunday; temps could hit 96 in the city by Monday but it'll fell well above 100 degrees outside

Storm Team 4 is tracking the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the tri-state area Friday afternoon as temperatures climb to the muggy mid-80s. But if you think Friday's heat is rough, just wait for what lies ahead.

Isolated showers popped up in Brooklyn before 8 a.m. Friday, suddenly dousing commuters with a brief but powerful burst of heavy rain. Expect more of the same throughout the day, Storm Team 4 says.

Drier air behind a weakening cold front will move in overnight, temporarily cutting the humidity a bit during the day Saturday. Light winds combined with plenty of sunshine will still drive temperatures up into the 90s, beginning what could be the tri-state's first 2020 heatwave, with at least four straight days of that kind of heat.

⚠️Excessive Heat Watch in effect from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon for most of New Jersey... Heat index values over 100 could significantly increase the risk for heat related illnesses. ⚠️🥵☀️🌡️🔥#heat #NBC4NY #NJwx pic.twitter.com/ywlJdCtnfq — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) July 17, 2020

Dangerous heat and humidity move into the region Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will climb to the mid-90s but the humidity will make it feel well above 100 degrees outside. Excessive heat watches have been issued for parts of the tri-state area Sunday through Tuesday afternoon. Monday is expected to be the hottest day, with actual temps forecast for 96 degrees in the city. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

The mercury "cools" back into the high 80s by Wednesday and should stay there through the rest of the next workweek. There's a chance of storms on a number of days as well, though at this point, it's too far out to project any major impacts.

Track the approaching storms using our interactive radar below.