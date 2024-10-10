Storm Team 4

Frost advisory, chilly temperatures waiting for tri-state residents Friday morning

By Matt Brickman

Fall is definitely here as tri-state residents face the coldest weather in five months on Friday morning.

Temperatures Friday morning will fall into the 40s and in some case, even the 30s.

A frost advisory is in place for much of the tri-state, except the immediate New York City metro area. The coldest spots look to be Sullivan and Ulster counties with chances to get close to the freezing mark.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

You'll definitely want to have an extra layer with you when you go out in the morning.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Better weather is ahead for Friday and Saturday with sunshine and above average temperatures, but a chance of rain on Sunday.

Weather Stories

New York 4 hours ago

Northern lights might be viewable in NYC area tonight

Extreme Weather 10 hours ago

Severe geomagnetic storm could impact NYC today: What to know

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4nyc weather
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us