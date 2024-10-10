Frost advisory, chilly temperatures waiting for tri-state residents Friday morning

Fall is definitely here as tri-state residents face the coldest weather in five months on Friday morning.

Temperatures Friday morning will fall into the 40s and in some case, even the 30s.

A frost advisory is in place for much of the tri-state, except the immediate New York City metro area. The coldest spots look to be Sullivan and Ulster counties with chances to get close to the freezing mark.

You'll definitely want to have an extra layer with you when you go out in the morning.

Better weather is ahead for Friday and Saturday with sunshine and above average temperatures, but a chance of rain on Sunday.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4