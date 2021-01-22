Frigid Temps Blast the Tri-State This Weekend, Chance of Snow Early Next Week

Temperatures will be downright frigid across the tri-state this weekend as waves of cold air bring conditions below freezing Saturday and Sunday.
Before the cold wave moves in, Friday's outlook appears to stay normal for most of the day. Temps will climb into the 40s with some light breezes through the afternoon.
Storm Team 4 predicts a blast of cold air by Saturday, bringing with it wind chills in the teens. Temps will plummet overnight into Saturday with highs reaching into the lower 30s, at best.
Biting winds out of the northwest will make it feel more like it is in the 10s most of the day. Winds will ease by Saturday night, but many could still expect to wake up with winds chills in the single digits Sunday morning.
On the heels of a bitterly cold weekend, Storm Team 4 says a storm system could bring snow in the first days of the next.
Although the chances of decent snowfall are best over Pennsylvania, parts of New York City and northern New Jersey could see some flakes as well.