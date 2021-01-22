Frigid Temps Blast the Tri-State This Weekend, Chance of Snow Early Next Week

Temperatures will be downright frigid across the tri-state this weekend as waves of cold air bring conditions below freezing Saturday and Sunday.

Before the cold wave moves in, Friday's outlook appears to stay normal for most of the day. Temps will climb into the 40s with some light breezes through the afternoon.

Storm Team 4 predicts a blast of cold air by Saturday, bringing with it wind chills in the teens. Temps will plummet overnight into Saturday with highs reaching into the lower 30s, at best.

Fill in the blank.



Sunday morning looks _____ pic.twitter.com/dEHLyQKqav — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) January 22, 2021

Biting winds out of the northwest will make it feel more like it is in the 10s most of the day. Winds will ease by Saturday night, but many could still expect to wake up with winds chills in the single digits Sunday morning.

Temperatures are to go below freezing tonight. If you see anyone at risk, especially those living on the street, please call 311. During #CodeBlue, shelter is available system-wide for anyone brought to a shelter by outreach teams. Accommodations are also available for walk-ins. pic.twitter.com/TsCiVrOeGv — Homeless Services (@NYCDHS) January 22, 2021

On the heels of a bitterly cold weekend, Storm Team 4 says a storm system could bring snow in the first days of the next.

Although the chances of decent snowfall are best over Pennsylvania, parts of New York City and northern New Jersey could see some flakes as well.