The weather is a shock to the system for many across the tri-state area Wednesday morning, with temperatures feeling more like winter. And the fall chill isn't going away anytime soon.

A freeze warning was issued for several counties in New Jersey and the Hudson Valley, while much of the latter and parts of Fairfield County in Connecticut are under a frost advisory. The freeze warning will be in effect through Thursday morning, with temps as low as 30 degrees expected. Check the latest weather alerts here.

Wednesday's chill comes a day after New York City recorded its coldest morning since late April, while parts of Dutchess and Ulster County managed to dip below freezing – some even waking up to temperatures in the 20s.

Further exacerbating the chilly temperatures has been the blustery northwest wind. Wind gusts on Monday exceeded 50 mph. Winds will not be as brisk heading into Wednesday, but still expect gusts above 20 miles per hour, which will make it feel that much cooler outside.

For mid-October, the average overnight low temperature in Central Park is in the low 50s. Through Thursday, we’ll be averaging about 10 degrees colder than that, closer to what we would expect in mid-November. That said, if you haven’t done so already, it is time to break out the heavier jacket.

These chilly temperatures will be short-lived, but while they last, frost advisories and freeze warnings will be in place for the next two mornings. If you still have plants growing outside, keep an eye on the sensitive “tender” vegetation and be ready to cover them up or bring them inside if you are hoping to extend the growing season a little longer.

When it comes to the average first frost, early to mid-October is around when we would expect to see temperatures dipping below the freezing mark in parts of the north and western Hudson Valley, so we're right on track.

Most of New Jersey stays above freezing until late October. As you get closer to the NY metro area and across long island, that first freeze typically holds off until November. In Central Park, the climatological average is Nov. 13.

Temperatures will begin to swing upward later this week. After a cold morning on Thursday, we’ll see a steady rise straight into the weekend.

In fact, by Saturday, highs are back in the 70s, where they will stay for most of next week.