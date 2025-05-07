After a prolonged stretch of damp, gray days, the sun finally made an appearance Wednesday. But don’t put away the umbrellas just yet, showers and storms are making a comeback before the week is over.

Thursday will start sunny and warm, but clouds fill in by the afternoon. Showers will follow shortly after.

Scattered showers will begin to bubble by mid-afternoon Thursday, growing more widespread into the evening. The evening commute could be a damp one north and west of the I-95 corridor, where the rain will set up earliest.

Steady showers will blanket the tri-state overnight and into Friday, and they’ll persist for most of the day. Brief breaks are possible, but the vast majority of the day will be rainy.

Keep the umbrella and the rain jacket close. You’ll be able to make good use of them.

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.

Rain will finally begin to ease after dinner time Friday. By that time we will have picked up a general 1 to 3 inches area-wide.

With the ground saturated from rain earlier this week, there is a low to moderate risk of flooding Thursday night into Friday, where some of the heaviest pockets of rain set up. River levels have risen this week, so it may not take much additional rain to put some of them over their banks.

Once the rain tapers off Friday night, skies quickly clear as a high-pressure system settles over the tri-state. This will help keep us dry and warm for several days, including Sunday, which is set to deliver some picture-perfect weather for Mother’s Day.