Brief morning break before storm threat returns Friday evening

Just days after parts of the region got slammed by torrential rains that led to deadly flooding and washed out roads, another round of potentially severe storms could make a mess of the tri-state.

Anyone looking for a cool end to what has been a downright sweaty week should brace for some mixed news.

Once the overnight storms move out -- mostly impacting those north of the city -- it's an otherwise clear start to Friday. But, as you'll see, the word of the weekend is "unsettled."

Another shot for storms comes Friday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, even a few more severe weather warnings, could be in store for NYC and the surrounding area.

Expect showers to stay scattered throughout the weekend. Saturday looks to be the drier day with just a pop-up shower or two possible. Sunday could be the wettest of the three days.

By the time the weekend comes to a close, 2-3 inches of rain can be expected, with isolated areas getting more than that.

Totals won't come near the 7-9 inches that was seen in Orange and Putnam counties last weekend. There was so much rainfall that hit suddenly, the severity led to a flash flood emergency being issued — a rarity that happens maybe once a year.

The severe storms on Sunday proved to be fatal. Conditions worsened to the point where the Orange County executive and governor of New York called for a state of emergency. Orange County Exec Steven Neuhaus said that an investigation was underway into the death of a woman in her mid-30s reportedly trying to evacuated from her home with her dog and she was swept away by a flash flood.

See below Storm Team 4's exclusive 10-day forecast: