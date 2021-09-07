Flash Flooding Concerns Return to Tri-State Midweek With Chance of Severe Storms

What to Know Tuesday is another quiet day following a pleasant Labor Day weekend, but the humidity begins to creep back in overnight into Wednesday

As the cleanup from the aftermath of Ida continues across the tri-state, the threat of severe weather and flooding return midweek.

Tuesday is another quiet day following a pleasant Labor Day weekend, but the humidity begins to creep back in overnight into Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will trigger some showers and thunderstorms, Storm Team 4 says. Some systems may have strong, gusty winds and forecasters are keeping an eye on another flash flood threat throughout the tri-state, especially in areas already saturated by remnants of Hurricane Ida.

A few tornadoes also can't be ruled out. The precipitation is expected to move in by Wednesday evening and early Thursday is when gusty winds and severe storms should arrive.

At this point, 1-2 inches of rain can be expected from the Hudson Valley to northwest New Jersey.

Showers will linger into Thursday, but another gorgeous stretch of weather will return on Friday when the humidity comes back down. Temperatures are back down in the high 70s and will last through the weekend.