Flash Flood Threat Kicks Off 2 Days of Rain Before Temps Pick Back Up

It's going to be a wet one, folks.

Showers and storms are possible for most of Tuesday, but probably won't be non-stop all day. Anything that does get started for the tri-state could develop ponding on the roads and flash flooding.

Late-morning flash flooding warnings were issued for Somerset and Hunterdon counties where rainfall rates were expected to reach 1 to 2 inches an hour. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Umbrella: yes

Open-toed shoes: no

We have showers & t-storms (and a few downpours) possible all day. pic.twitter.com/FRsbI5srOK — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) August 22, 2022

Parts of New Jersey already experienced some flooding at the start of the day with Ocean County reporting 3 to 4 inches of rain.

After a lull overnight, Tuesday morning kicks off another round of possible thunderstorms before another series of hot days. Highs returns to the near-90 zone to end the work week.