Flash Flood Threat Kicks Off 2 Days of Rain Before Temps Pick Back Up

Expect some much-needed showers today and tomorrow before another dry spell takes hold this week

It's going to be a wet one, folks.

Showers and storms are possible for most of Tuesday, but probably won't be non-stop all day. Anything that does get started for the tri-state could develop ponding on the roads and flash flooding.

Late-morning flash flooding warnings were issued for Somerset and Hunterdon counties where rainfall rates were expected to reach 1 to 2 inches an hour. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Parts of New Jersey already experienced some flooding at the start of the day with Ocean County reporting 3 to 4 inches of rain.

After a lull overnight, Tuesday morning kicks off another round of possible thunderstorms before another series of hot days. Highs returns to the near-90 zone to end the work week.

