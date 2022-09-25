Storm Team 4

First Fall Storm Could Wallop NYC Area With 60+ MPH Wind Gusts

Sunday's storm risk also includes possible tornadoes and hail

Don't let the quiet start to Sunday fool you, potentially severe storms are headed for the tri-state.

Rain and powerful wind gusts are bound to muck up any potential plans for the afternoon as a system approaches from the west to close out the first fall weekend.

The biggest risk threat looks to be powerful wind gusts getting up to 60 mph, with the possibility of knocking down trees, branches and causing power outages.

Storm Team 4 expects to storm to move through the region in the early afternoon and makes it way out after dinner. But in that 6 to 7 hour stretch, hail and even tornadoes could descend on the city and surrounding suburbs.

Once the storm clears out and weekend comes to a close, a quiet and mostly sunny week lays ahead. Showers should stay away until next weekend.

