Father's Day weekend brings rain, colder temps to NYC area

The cool and damp weather has returned for Father's Day weekend, reminding us that even though it is June, it is still technically spring (for one more week).

A stationary front draped just to our south this weekend will keep our temperatures cool, our skies cloudy, and rain in play.

If you’re dreaming of a warm weekend at the beach this weekend, keep dreaming. This isn’t the weekend to hit the sand. First, there won’t be much, if any, sun. Second, you can forget about swimsuit weather, it won’t even be t-shirt weather; temperatures across the region are stuck in the 60s.

And third, rain chances are high – especially on Saturday. It won’t be a total washout. We will manage to enjoy some extended breaks in the rain, but the weather will put a bit of a damper on at least part of Father’s Day weekend. The morning will bring the heaviest rain, but it will lighten for the afternoon, but remain damp.

Saturday morning will be the soggiest time. This is when we’ll see the steadiest showers.

Anticipate sports games to be played on wet and muddy fields if they are not postponed or cancelled. Keep an umbrella and rain jacket handy through at least lunchtime.

By early Saturday evening, the rain will get lighter and more scattered. That’s how the remainder of the weekend will play out. Don’t expect widespread rain, but definitely plan for persistently gray, damp and cool conditions.

This may not be the ideal golfing or grilling weather you’d want for Father’s Day, but it is also not a complete loss.

For the most part, if you don’t mind cooler temperatures and dreary skies, you’ll have no problem squeezing in your outdoor plans on Sunday. A stray shower or two is still possible, especially if you live in South Jersey, but the majority of the day is dry.

Even though it won’t be raining from beginning to end, this weekend will be yet another wet one in our soggy spring. In fact, it will mark our seventh wet weekend since April – compared to only four dry weekends. And even the “dry” weekends were not perfectly dry; we recorded trace amounts of rain for three of them.

Despite the recent rainy weekends, year-to-date we are running a slight deficit when it comes to total rainfall. But all our wet weekend weather this spring has made it easy to forget how dry our winter was. And with the official start of summer fast approaching, we are looking ahead to see if the new season will mark the start of another new weather pattern, preferably one that doesn’t drop all our rain on the weekends.

And remember, we're only six days away from the official start to summer now. And it will turn hot by late next week.