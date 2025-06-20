Heat dome incoming! Extreme temps follow potential storm threat this weekend

What to Know Summer Solstice officially is set for 10:42 p.m. Friday night; the day features lower humidity, non-hazy skies and comfortably warm temperatures. Enjoy it while you can

Storms are possible Saturday, especially late in the day into early Sunday, along with the unsettled weather pattern. This follows severe storms that rolled through the tri-state Thursday; a teenager got struck by lightning while standing under a tree in Central Park.

Sunday is the start of the first major heat wave of the season. Humidity will be ramping up along with the temperature next week, too, It will likely feel like 100 or warmer Monday through Wednesday.

Happy Summer Solstice!

The official start of the summer season is upon us Friday, and with that, a gem of a weather day -- before the heat and humidity crank up with a vengeance starting this weekend.

Unlike our last few weekends, temperatures will not drop as we head into Saturday and Sunday. In fact, highs will climb back into the upper 80s, even 90s, as a very strong dome of high pressure sets up over the eastern half of the country.

Be sure to watch out for pop-up lightning. A teenager standing under a tree in Central Park got struck Thursday.

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.

This type of heat is dangerous, especially because it is coming on so quickly, before our bodies have any chance to acclimate to it. Because of this, be extra careful outside next week. Limit your time outside, limit strenuous physical activity, stay in the shade as much as possible, and drink plenty of water.

Vulnerable groups will be at risk, especially due to the sustained prolonged exposure, likely through the end of next week.

On top of that, all three of the hottest days -- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday -- will approach records, and not just at Central Park. Record-warm lows are possible those days, too, based on our current forecast.

This heat dome will keep showers and storms away until Thursday. That helps break the heat a bit by the end of next week.

