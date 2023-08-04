Evening storms: Risk of severe weather Friday before a beautiful summer weekend

A threat of severe summer storms exists for Friday evening and could affect outdoor plans across the area.

The tri-state could see a few spotty showers through early afternoon, as temperatures hover around 80, but the bigger concerns are during the evening hours, starting after 5 p.m.

Areas of the highest impact for damaging winds, flash flooding and large hail will be north and west of NYC beginning mid-afternoon. The chance for a tornado can't be ruled out as well, particularly in the far north and west.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The line of showers will weaken as it moves towards NYC later in the evening, so the city won't see much in terms of severe weather. But it could still get some scattered rain and distant rumbles of thunder.

Most of the storms should be clear of the area after midnight.

Once the storms roll through this evening, they will clear the way for a beautiful summer weekend.

There are now five weekends left until Labor Day and this one will be pretty great. Expect highs in the mid 80 with a good amount of sun.

Another front arrives Monday with more humidity and storms, and then it’s back to August warmth and mainly storm-free the rest of the week.