Ernesto likely to become major hurricane within 24 hours: Track latest path, NYC impacts

Hurricane Ernesto barreled toward Bermuda on Thursday after leaving hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico without power or water as sweltering heat enveloped the U.S. territory, raising concerns about people’s health.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Bermuda, with Ernesto expected to pass near or over the island on Saturday.

The Category 1 storm was located about 605 miles south-southwest of Bermuda early Thursday. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and was moving north at 13 mph.

Ernesto is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane on Friday and drop between 4 to 8 inches of rain in Bermuda with up to 12 inches in isolated areas.

5AM AST Aug. 15: Key Messages for Hurricane #Ernesto. A Hurricane Warning has been issued for Bermuda, with strong winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge expected. The risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents is expected to increase along the U.S. East coast beaches this… pic.twitter.com/6cPwyajBIg — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 15, 2024

Meanwhile, the spinning storm on Thursday was generating southern winds in Puerto Rico, which have a heating effect as opposed to the typical cooling trade winds that blow from the east.

“We know a lot of people don’t have power,” said Ernesto Morales with the National Weather Service as he warned of extreme heat and urged people to stay hydrated.

Nearly half a million of 1.4 million customers remained in the dark more than a day after Ernesto swiped past Puerto Rico late Tuesday as a tropical storm before strengthening into a hurricane.

Hundreds of thousands of people also are without water given the power outages.

The situation worried many who lived through Hurricane Maria, a powerful Category 4 storm that hit Puerto Rico in September 2017 and was blamed for at least 2,975 deaths in its sweltering aftermath.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory on Thursday warning of “dangerously hot and humid conditions.”

Officials said they don’t know when power would be fully restored as concerns grow about the health of many in Puerto Rico who cannot afford generators or solar panels on the island of 3.2 million people with a more than 40% poverty rate.

Crews were still assessing the situation, although no catastrophic damage has been identified, said Juan Saca, president of Luma Energy, a private company that operates the transmission and distribution of power in Puerto Rico.

When pressed for an estimate of when power would be restored, Alejandro González, Luma’s operations director, declined to say.

“It would be irresponsible to provide an exact date,” he said at a news conference late Wednesday.

How will Hurricane Ernesto impact NYC area?

Back in the tri-state, we are not expecting to see any huge impacts from Ernesto; the storm is staying far offshore. The one area where we expect to see some peripheral impacts from Ernesto is the beach.

By the end of the week, swells generated by Ernesto will reach the East Coast, contributing to higher surf conditions and a greater risk of dangerous rip currents. These impacts will stay with us through the weekend.

We’ll also keep an eye on coastal flooding concerns. Ernesto’s influence combined with an onshore wind and a nearly full moon will lead to higher high tides, which could produce some minor flooding in low-lying areas and roadways.