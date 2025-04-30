Elevated wildfire danger continues in tri-state area during peak fire month in NJ

New Jersey

April marks the peak of wildfire season across the tri-state, so it’s not surprising that the month closes with an elevated wildfire danger. Weather conditions are breezy, the air is extremely dry, and leftover dry brush from the winter remains across much of the landscape.

What causes wildfires?

Nearly all wildfires are the result of human behavior. Lightning is essentially the sole natural cause of wildfires along the east coast. So, it is important this time of year to follow any burn bans that may be in place where you are. Also, when no burning restrictions are in place, act responsibly. Extinguish cigarette butts and campfires completely, and engage in agricultural burning cautiously and responsibly.

As we head into May, wildfire danger remains high, but it will be reduced by the weekend. Wind gusts will relax in coming days, and humidity levels will creep up, culminating in rain by the weekend.

In addition, fire danger will continue to decrease as tree canopies continue to fill out and shade the ground. The shade prevents direct sunlight on ground cover, which prevents it from drying out and becoming tinder to fuel fires.

Full foliage helps to minimize the fire danger, but it doesn’t go away entirely. Through the summer and into fall, wildfires can and do happen, so it is always important to act responsibly when it comes to outdoor burning.

