Dry, breezy weather brings elevated risk of fire spread across tri-state Wednesday

Conditions will come together for an increased fire danger on Wednesday and Thursday across the New York City area

By Storm Team 4

Wednesday's weather across the tri-state will be comfortable and dry, but with the low humidity will come an elevated fire danger.

A brisk northwest wind in the afternoon, mixed with dry brush and that low humidity has fire officials on alert.

"Exercise caution handling any potential ignition sources, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Any fires that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly," the National Weather Service warns.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

Skies will remain dry until late Thursday night and into Friday when there's a better chance of much-needed rain and thunderstorms through Saturday.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend for sunshine, but temperatures will be on the cooler side.

Next week, temperatures will be close to average for this time of year hovering in the upper 60s and low 70s.

