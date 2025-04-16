To say temperatures have been up and down recently would be an understatement.

After highs near 70 on Tuesday, Wednesday temperatures languished in the 50s. But if you’re a warm weather lover, don’t fret: Temperatures are on a steady climb for the rest of the week, culminating in a Saturday that will feel a lot more like June than April.

By Thursday we’ll already be back in the 60s. By Saturday, highs in the city soar into the upper 70s, while areas farther inland will break 80.

No record highs are expected – those are in the 90s – but we will be enjoying temperatures a good 15 to 20 degrees above average. If you’ve been missing shorts and T-shirt weather, Saturday will be a great day to go outside and enjoy. Just be mindful if you have seasonal allergies; tree pollen is going to be high.

And the Easter Sunday forecast is looking mild, too. It won’t be as warm as Saturday, but highs will still be above average, more in line with early May. You’ll be able to don your Easter outfits and enjoy the egg hunts and the family brunches without an extra layer for warmth.

As for rain, it’s not going to be entirely dry this weekend.

We’re expecting a few showers, but the timing and intensity won’t require any cancellation of your outdoor plans; you won’t even have to touch the umbrella unless you plan on being out late in the evening.

Right now, the best chances for rain will be late in the evening and overnight both on Saturday and Sunday. And the rain will be concentrated mainly in Upstate New York into northern New Jersey. Even there, rain totals won’t be impressive.

The biggest thing you’ll want to look out for is wet grass on Sunday during the early morning egg hunts. The ground will be slippery, so some tripping and grass stains may be inevitable for any overzealous searchers.