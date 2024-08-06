Storm Team 4

NYC deploying drones to warn flood-prone neighborhoods as PM storms loom

By NBC New York Staff

New York City is using drones for the first time Tuesday to warn people in historically flooded neighborhoods about any looming threats, with a storm approaching that may bring rainfall rates of 2 inches an hour.

Targeted neighborhoods include: Howard Beach, Rockaways, Ozone Park, Jamaica and Hollis in Queens; Bronx - near Bronx River, Throgg’s Neck; Brooklyn - Coney Island; and Staten Island - New Dorp and Fox Beach.

The drones will be in operation until the weather makes it dangerous for them to fly. They're an outgrowth of a new early weather warning system that developed after Ida caused historic flooding in New York City in 2021.

"We will be working with partners at NYPD to broadcast critical safety messaging to historically flooded neighborhoods ahead of the storm using drones," an Office of Emergency Management spokesperson said.

It wasn't clear what time the broadcasts would begin, nor on which streets the messages would be delivered. The drones are typically used for beach surveillance.

National Weather Service

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.

