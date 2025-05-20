It has been a soggy May so far.

We haven’t been able to last more than two or three days without rain, and that trend isn’t letting up.

We started this week with dry skies, but showers are back on Wednesday. And they’ll deliver a couple of chilly, soggy, miserable days just ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Wednesday starts dry, but it won’t stay that way for long. Light showers will begin to move into Central and South Jersey during the morning commute, but the windshield wipers won’t get too much action.

The steadier, more widespread rain starts to take over the region by mid-morning and keeps us soggy the rest of the day. Expect a much wetter evening commute.

The heaviest push of rain will come through overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. By the morning drive, the heavy rain will primarily be out on Long Island, but we are all still stuck in the showers.

You won't want to forget the umbrella and raincoat at home.

On top of the showers swirling around all day, winds will pick up out of the northeast. Sustained winds on Thursday will be 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour, all out of the northeast.

These ENE winds will keep the day feeling chilly and damp.

An average high temperature for mid-to-late May is about 72 degrees. Our temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday are going to stay stuck in the mid to low 50s, a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler than average.

These temperatures will feel more typical of what we see in March, so feel free to break out the hoodies and sweaters for a couple of days. You aren’t being dramatic, it is going to be chilly.

Weather conditions start to improve as we head into Friday. Skies will be generally drier, though a few lingering showers are possible, and temperatures will begin to recover. But this is not a quick recovery.

We’ll manage highs back into the 60s, but that’s still well off from where most of us would like to be at this point in the year.

And the below-average temperatures will stay with us through the Memorial Day weekend. Saturday and Sunday keep us in the 60s; we’ll finally manage temperatures back in the 70s by Monday, which will also be the nicest day of the weekend.

With temperatures only getting into the low 70s on Memorial Day, it’ll be great weather for an outside barbeqce, but not quite the beach weather you may have been hoping for.

It’ll be pleasant enough on the sand, even with coastal temperatures in the 60s, but you may not want to venture into the water. Ocean temperatures are still in the upper 50s at this point in the year; that is not something you want to be swimming in.

Overall, our unofficial start of summer is going to feel more like a continuation of spring. But if you can look past the lack of beach weather, it’s going to be a lovely weekend to enjoy time outside.

We’ve had some rotten luck when it comes to wet Memorial Day weekends the past 10 years. And while we can’t guarantee there won’t be a rogue shower on Saturday or Sunday, many of us will manage to eke out a dry weekend, which is pretty lucky given how the rest of this month has been going.

We just need to make through some dreadful midweek rain first.