A scorcher in March? What a concept.

The final Saturday of the month delivered a taste of summer, with many in the tri-state feeling 80 degrees or higher in some places.

The first half of the weekend promised to be the hottest day of the year, so far, before temps drop back to reality on Sunday. So how'd we do?

Saturday temperatures served up a new record for Islip, where the high temps climbed to 82, beating the old record by a single degree. That old record was set in 1998.

Back in New York City, the previous record high for Central Park was a whopping 86. The high temp for Saturday in the park only hit 81.

Unfortunately, we don’t stay warm and dry all weekend.

A few light showers come through overnight into Sunday, though they won’t bring much moisture. They will, however, bring a shift in wind direction out of the southeast instead of the southwest. This onshore breeze will make for a much cooler and damper day on Sunday as high temperatures drop about 20 degrees from the previous day.

The cooler temperatures come along with an increasing shower chance as we get into the afternoon and evening.

If your Yankee tickets are for Sunday’s game, sorry to say you drew the short straw when it comes to weekend baseball weather. It’ll by no means be a washout, but plan for a cloudy and damp day. Don’t leave home without the hooded jacket or sweatshirt, you are going to want it.

The good news is the steadiest rainfall will hold off until Monday. This’ll come with a brief spike in temperatures before we see another crash as we welcome the first of April on Tuesday.

But don’t let the start of April discourage you; it tends to be a more forgiving month than March.

Temperatures won’t stay stuck in the 40s for long. Forecast models are hinting to more above average temperatures as we move into the middle of the month. But as far as when we’ll see another 80-degree day? Only time will tell.