Dense fog limiting visibility in the tri-state Sunday morning

Heavy, dense fog is limiting visibility across the tri-state Sunday morning making for a dreary start to the day.

A little drizzle is accompanying the fog which is blanketing the region and making it tough to see even nearby buildings.

The fog started Saturday evening but thickened overnight.

How long will the fog last?

The fog should start to clear up by late morning or early afternoon. It will give way to strong, gusty winds followed by heavy rain and some lightning later in the day.

Severe weather is not expected for most of our area, with the greater risk remaining to the south. A chance of thunder is possible.

Rain will hang on Monday morning, but it should dry out in time for the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade and other celebrations around town.