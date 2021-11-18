Storm Team 4

Chilly and Breezy Weather Takes Over Tri-State After Pleasant Warm Temps

After a warm Thursday, the weather will be strikingly different Friday, according to Storm Team 4

What to Know

  • Cold and breezy temperatures are expected across the tri-state Friday -- a strikingly different scenario than the pleasant weather the region enjoyed for the better part of Thursday.
  • Evening and overnight rain showers make way for cold and breezy weather Friday.
  • An early Thanksgiving week storm system leads to an overall chilly holiday week.

Cold and breezy temperatures are expected across the tri-state Friday -- a strikingly different scenario than the pleasant weather the region enjoyed for the better part of Thursday, according to Storm Team 4.

Although rain showers will move through Thursday evening, it will begin to clear quickly after midnight making for a good lunar eclipse viewing for anyone ambitious enough to wake up early and head outside for a look.

However, Friday will bring a hard dose of reality after Thursday’s warm temperatures.

Friday is expected to hold in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s for most of the day. However, it will be colder for those to the north and west, where wind chills could stay in the 20s.

The dip in temperature will continue as chilly 40s hold on Saturday, until the area warms back up to normal temperatures -- mid-50s -- on Sunday, according to Storm Team 4.

However, the warmth won't last too long as a cold front on Monday puts the brakes on any warm-up beyond that. That early week system will bring another bout of rain and keep temperatures below normal for the better part of Thanksgiving week.

