Chance of Light Snow for NYC, Spots North Late Thursday Before Temps Rebound

Any snow that does fall Thursday will melt quickly during the day Friday as temperatures climb to the mid-40s following a bright but chilly day in the 30s on Thursday.

A quick-moving disturbance is expected to sweep through the tri-state area Thursday night, potentially dropping a few flakes on New York City and a dusting of snow north of the five boroughs. No accumulation is likely for the Hudson Valley.

Any snow that does fall will melt quickly during the day Friday as temperatures climb to the mid-40s following a bright but chilly day in the 30s on Thursday.

Thursday will be a good travel day for those getting out of town ahead of the holidays and Friday will be another one as the tri-state finds itself between two weather systems. The second one moves in late Friday.

That one will be warmer, delivering mostly rain to the area. Northwest and north of the city, though, some places could see freezing rain or sleet mixed in with rain.

The precipitation will likely change over to all rain by Christmas morning. Expect cloudy skies, above-normal temperatures near 50 degrees and intermittent showers. Sunday looks to be the best of the weekend days at this point, with partly sunny skies but no rain and similar highs to Saturday.

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.

