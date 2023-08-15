Chance for more rain in time for Tuesday evening commute

We're not through with the rain for Tuesday yet!

After a midday break, which will be cloudy and humid, more scattered storms are possible during the afternoon and evening — some of which could be strong to severe. The main timing for that would be around 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Lightning is likely for this evening with destructive winds, large hail and tornadoes all possible.

The rest of the work week looks primarily clear, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Then storms close out the week on Friday before another front clears out the area for the weekend.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Storm Team 4

The areas most at risk to see severe weather Tuesday night are the Jersey Shore and eastern Long Island.

Earlier Tuesday, many cities and towns received around an inch of rain with a few localized areas picking up an estimated two to four inches, according to estimates. Some of the heaviest rain fell in Suffolk County, from near Brookhaven up though the Twin Forks.

Storm Team 4

Much of next week looks clear, but it's summer, so that could change if a stray thunderstorm happens to pop up. Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for the latest updates.

See Storm Team 4's exclusive 10-day forecast below: