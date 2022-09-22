Storm Team 4

Booming Thunder Rocks NYC Early — and More Rain Is Expected

It won't be a full day of storms but expect on-and-off rain throughout the tri-state area into the afternoon hours

By Storm Team 4

Thunderous booms rocked parts of New York City early Thursday as a line of storms moved through the area, and the rough weather is expected to continue intermittently through the day.

It won't be a full day of storms, but expect on-and-off rain throughout the tri-state area into the afternoon hours. Isolated pockets could bring lightning and thunder, as parts of Brooklyn saw early, though, so stay weather aware. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here. See weather maps and more here.

Skies clear out by Thursday night, bringing drier and much cooler conditions to start fall. Expect sunny skies Friday and a high in the mid-60s before temps bounce back up around 70 degrees on Saturday. Sunday brings a chance for more rain.

